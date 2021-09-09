The Idaho Department of Water Resources advanced the new Clark Fork-Pend Oreille River Basin Adjudication in early September by mailing the first batch of notices requesting water rights claims.
A state district court commenced the adjudication June 15. The department Sept. 2 mailed about 5,000 notices to property owners in Basin 97, which includes Priest River drainage communities Coolin and Priest River in the northern panhandle.
Some users who received the notices told the department they plan to file water rights claims “to protect their water uses out of concerns for growth” of population, Water Resources Adjudication Section Manager Craig Saxton said.
He said the department plans six mailings to a total of 25,000 to 30,000 parcels. The next mailing is targeted for December and again would involve about 5,000 notices.
The department said about 2,700 water rights are on file in the basins. It expects up to 9,000 claims to be filed. It will mail notices to every property owner within the adjudication boundaries because the location of many water uses in the area is not known.
Saxton said about 40% of the rights now on record include an irrigation component.
“I expect that percentage to go down because I think we will get a lot of domestic and stock water claims that have not been recorded,” he said.
Saxton said the court’s June commencement order allowed small domestic and stock water users to defer filing, consistent with other Idaho adjudications.
A federal appeal notice filed July 27 questioned the lack of a time limit for deferrals, though no stay order has been issued and no hearing set, he said. “So we are moving forward with the adjudication as we normally would, and as we have with other adjudications.”
The department said in a release that while filing a claim for small domestic or stock water use may be deferred, it recommends filing now because the procedure for litigating a deferred claim likely will get more expensive in the future.
A one-time, $25 filing fee applies to domestic and stock water rights. Claim fees for other uses vary according to the purpose and extent of use.
Users aren’t required to file if they receive all of their water from a city, irrigation district or water utility district or company. The organizations typically file for the right its customers use.
Saxton said the department is doing the Clark Fork-Pend Oreille Basin Adjudication so it can best manage water resources.
“We need to know how much water is being used, and there is a large number of valid water rights that have never been recorded,” he said.
The department will catalog and confirm surface and groundwater uses in the basins, and eventually file a director’s report with recommendations to the district court on the elements of each right. The court will issue a decree confirming those elements.
This is the third phase of the Northern Idaho Adjudications. It follows Coeur d’Alene-Spokane River Basin and Palouse River Basin adjudications, which started in November 2008 and March 2017, respectively.