The Idaho Water Resource Board will accept flood-management grant applications through June 2.
Staff will score applications and recommend projects for the board to consider at its July meeting in Moscow, a release from the board said.
The legislature created the program following the unusually wet winter of 2016-17 and subsequently made it permanent, with about $1 million available.
Funded work has included repairing flood-damaged stream channels, improving channels, preventing floods and reducing risk. Prospective applicants include flood-control, drainage and irrigation districts; canal companies; and counties and other municipalities that incurred flood damage recently.
The board this year is encouraging first-time applications from water entities and communities. New applicants are to receive extra points. Proposals also are scored based on readiness, urgency, benefits, cost-share funding and other considerations.
Projects must be shovel-ready and under construction late this fall, according to grant criteria, or funds could be reallocated, according to the release.
The maximum budget for each project is $200,000, and a 50% match is required with non-state dollars. No more than half of the program’s annual budget can be spent in a single region of the state.
The board last July funded the top 10 projects out of 14 that staff reviewed and scored. Last year’s funding of $1.07 million included a $700,000 carryover from 2021, when a few projects came in under budget.
