Water has been traded in the Western U.S. for decades, but as the region faces intensifying regulations, shifts in crop plantings and drought concerns, water markets are evolving to reflect these pressures.
"The idea of water moving between uses and large distances has changed over the last 30 years. In the last five years especially, there have been big changes," said Matt Payne, principal with WestWater Research, a Boise-based economic consulting firm specializing in water market research, pricing and trading.
Payne was speaking at the Land Investment Expo in Des Moines.
A few trends stick out: Water markets are growing. Who's participating in the market is shifting. Prices are volatile. And the agricultural sector is becoming a bigger buyer.
There are three main types of water transactions, said Payne: the spot market, typically a one-year transfer from one user to another; a multi-year transfer, or lease; and a permanent water rights transfer.
There are several commonly traded "asset classes" of water rights: surface water, groundwater, groundwater storage and recovery, storage water and "effluent" water, or treated wastewater.
According to Payne, surface water rights are the most commonly traded class, but there's also "a market emerging for trading treated wastewater."
WaterWest Research has partnered with Nasdaq Inc., a financial services corporation, to publish a weekly index and develop a database — Waterlitix — with sale and lease information on more than 25,000 transactions.
According to Waterlitix, the largest markets are in California, Colorado, Arizona and Texas.
From 2009 to 2018, in California, the No. 1 water trading state, nearly $4 billion worth of water traded hands: by volume, it equaled nearly 12 million acre-feet.
Water markets in the Northwest are significantly smaller. From 2009 to 2018, Washington traded $65 million worth of water, Idaho $62 million and Oregon $58 million.
That's partly because California has a superior conveyance infrastructure, including the State Water Project that can deliver water more than 705 miles.
Northwestern states also have bureaucratic policies that make transfers difficult, according to April Snell, executive director of Oregon Water Resources Congress, a nonprofit.
Who's buying and selling?
According to Waterlitix, financial investors represented just 1% of buyers and sellers between 2004 and 2008. Between 2014 and 2018, that jumped to 3% of buyers and 6% of sellers.
Industrial companies and Tribes are also becoming bigger players in the market, and according to Payne, some cities anticipating growth have bought land with water rights.
Agriculture, historically the biggest seller, is becoming a larger buyer, too. From 2004 to 2009, 14% of buyers were in the agricultural sector; 2014 to 2018, it was 19%.
Payne attributes this to more water-dependent permanent crops like almonds, new regulations including the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act coming and concerns over drought.
"(Farmers have) been forced into the market to buy (or lease) water," he said.
The challenge is that it's often difficult for farmers to predict spot market pricing because major fluctuations are common.
In March 2020, for example, water was trading hands for about $200 per acre-foot. By June, it was at $700 per acre-foot. During 2021's drought, spot water prices were $800 per acre-foot in the spring and hit $1,000 per acre-foot by summer.
Across the West, consulting firms are popping up, offering data on the latest pricing trends.
"We're seeing the market start to mature," said Payne.