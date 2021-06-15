The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation this month announced Lake Mead, a key reservoir on the Colorado River, has dipped to a record low, jeopardizing water supplies for irrigators, mainly in Arizona.
Lake Powell and Lake Mead, man-made lakes along the Colorado River that store water supplying 40 million people and vast expanses of farmland, have shrunk to historic lows, prompting the federal government's first-ever shortage declaration.
"It's very concerning," said Patti Aaron, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation spokeswoman.
If Lake Mead, America's largest reservoir, falls below 1,075 feet, it triggers an official Level 1 shortage declaration. June 9, Lake Mead fell to 1,071.56 feet — its lowest level since the lake was filled in the 1930s, which will trigger cuts to water supplies.
Officials will likely issue the declaration this August, and cuts will begin January 2022.
With farmers across the West panicking, officials say it's important for irrigators to understand whose water will get cut and whose won't.
Based on previous case law and agreements, some states and regions have larger allocations and more senior water rights than others. In the Lower Basin, farmers in Nevada don't need to worry at all; those in California don't need to worry yet; but growers in Arizona should expect major cuts next year.
Samantha Thompson, spokeswoman for the Nevada Division of Water Resources, said Nevada's share of the Colorado River is used exclusively for municipal, or city, purposes, and any water shortages "will not have an impact on non-municipal irrigators in Nevada."
In California, according to Jeanine Jones, California Department of Water Resources' interstate resources manager, the Level 1 shortage declaration will not reduce California water deliveries. Even if Lake Mead falls to 1,025 feet, California will still receive its annual 4.4 million acre-feet.
If Lake Mead's elevation ever drops to a point that triggers a shortage declaration in California, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, with junior rights, would experience cuts first, said Jones.
Imperial County Irrigation District, the river's No. 1 water user, has high-priority rights.
"We're actually fortunate we have so much storage on the Colorado River," said Larry Cox, a grower at Coastline Family Farms and board member at the Imperial County Farm Bureau. "It's the reservoirs in California I'm more worried about."
In 2022, Arizona will reduce water use by 512,000 acre-feet. According to Shauna Evans, spokeswoman for Arizona Department of Water Resources, Central Arizona farmers, with lowest-priority rights, must reduce water use 65%.
According to USDA's Economic Research Service, Arizona is the nation's second-largest producer of lettuce, broccoli and cantaloupe. Central Arizona is a major producer of dairy, beef cattle, cotton, hay, corn and barley. Cuts in Arizona could impact markets for these commodities.
Arizona farm leaders say they also fear dust storms reminiscent of the 1930s Dust Bowl.
Despite dour predictions, Evans of the state's water agency said Arizona is decently prepared for the cuts because water users have been preparing for years.
Carlyle Currier, Mesa County rancher and president of the Colorado Farm Bureau, said the situation is "troubling, but unfortunately not surprising." There's an "urgent need," he said, for additional infrastructure to store Colorado River water during surplus to support farmers during drought.