The ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee and other Republican leaders have put the Environmental Protection Agency and  Army Corps of Engineers on notice about  trying to expand their regulatory authority over Waters of the U.S., known as WOTUS.

In a letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan and Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Conner, the lawmakers said the U.S. Constitution vests all legislative powers in Congress to ensure lawmaking is done by elected officials, not unaccountable bureaucrats.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you