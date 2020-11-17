KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Plans to remove four hydroelectric dams along the lower Klamath River in Southern Oregon and Northern California are back on track, with possible demolition happening by 2023.
A new agreement was announced Tuesday to keep the project moving forward after it was nearly thwarted by federal energy regulators earlier this year.
In 2016, agencies signed the Klamath Hydroelectric Settlement Agreement to take out J.C. Boyle, Copco 1, Copco 2 and Iron Gate dams, opening about 400 miles of upstream habitat for threatened coho salmon and steelhead.
If successful, it would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in U.S. history.
The proposal hinges on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission transferring the dams’ operating license from their current holder, PacifiCorp, to the nonprofit Klamath River Renewal Corp., which is overseeing the dam removal effort.
But FERC only partially approved the license transfer in July on the condition that PacifiCorp remain a co-licensee. That was a no-go for the company, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, in order to shield ratepayers and satisfy the public utility commissions in Oregon and California.
Instead, the parties will immediately submit an amended application to FERC to transfer the dams’ licenses from PacifiCorp to the KRRC, with the states of Oregon and California signed on as co-licensees.
Adding the states as co-licensees provides assurances that the project will have sufficient financial backing while honoring settlement terms that stipulate PacifiCorp would not be a co-licensee for removal, according to a press release outlining details of the new agreement.
That agreement — negotiated and signed by the states of California and Oregon, PacifiCorp, KRRC and Yurok and Karuk tribes — also calls for nearly doubling the contingency funds held by KRRC and project contractors to protect against cost overruns.
Both California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown touted the “historic agreement” during a virtual ceremony Tuesday. Newsom called the Klamath River a “centerpiece of tribal community, culture and sustenance and a national ecological treasure.”
“We are taking an incredibly important step forward toward restorative justice for people of the Klamath River,” Brown said. “The agreement is about far more than the removal of four dams. It is a step toward righting historic injustices.”
Joseph James, chairman of the Yurok Tribe, said the project, at its heart, “is about healing and restoration for the river, for the salmon, and for our people.”
“As Yurok tribal people, it is our sacred duty to bring balance to the Klamath River,” James said. “Although we are excited to be moving forward again, we want to emphasize that the Yurok Tribe will never rest until the dams are out and the river is healed.”
The KRRC has a $450 million budget for the project, $200 million of which comes from PacifiCorp ratepayers and another $250 million earmarked from California Proposition 1, a $7.5 billion statewide water bond that passed in 2014.
Mark Bransom, the group’s CEO, said that once all the necessary approvals are obtained, it will be full speed ahead removing the Klamath River dams.
“We are deeply grateful to the parties who negotiated a path forward for this epic project to restore the Klamath River,” Bransom said. “As has been the case numerous times in the past, the signatories to the (Klamath Hydroelectric Settlement Agreement) have tackled obstacles head on and found creative solutions to daunting problems.”
Warren Buffett, the billionaire owner of Berkshire Hathaway, and by extension PacifiCorp, said he recognizes the importance of removing the dams and restoring fish runs for the Klamath River tribes.
“We appreciate and respect our tribal partners for their collaboration in forging an agreement that delivers an exceptional outcome for the river, as well as future generations,” Buffett said in a statement. “Working together from this historic moment, we can complete the project and remove these dams.”