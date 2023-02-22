BURNS, Ore. — Oregon water regulators are considering whether to impose new restrictions on groundwater pumping in the Harney Basin, though any changes would still take years before they are implemented on the ground.

The state Water Resources Department plans to convene a local rules advisory committee later this spring, starting down the path to designating a critical groundwater area which would allow officials to curtail groundwater pumping for existing water rights.

