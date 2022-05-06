Some groundwater users in south-central Idaho could face curtailment May 20 as the drought continues.
Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Gary Spackman predicts in an order a 162,600 acre-foot shortfall to senior-priority surface water users in the 2022 irrigation season. That's for groundwater users in the Eastern Snake Plain.
The department starting May 20 will curtail more than 328 groundwater rights with priority dates junior to Dec. 25, 1979, unless the groundwater right holders join and comply with an approved mitigation plan or prove they will not harm senior users.
State law prioritizes senior water rights. The Eastern Snake Plain for many years saw conflicts between holders of senior surface water rights and junior groundwater pumpers. Groundwater pumpers in 2015 reached a settlement with a coalition of senior surface water right holders including irrigation entities and fish farms.
The state, for its Eastern Snake Plain delivery call, has approved mitigation plans with Idaho Ground Water Appropriators, Southwest Irrigation District, Goose Creek Irrigation District, the Water Mitigation Coalition and a group of participating cities.
“By law, we have to keep people with senior water rights whole,” Mathew Weaver, the department’s deputy director, said in a release. “We want to make the junior groundwater pumpers aware that despite the settlement agreements between the Surface Water Coalition, IGWA and the participating cities, if junior groundwater pumpers are not participating in an approved mitigation plan, they could be subject to curtailment this year.”
Joining a groundwater district and complying with a state-approved mitigation plan offers protection from curtailment and litigation.
The Water Resources director at the start of irrigation season determines any shortfall to holders of senior rights and how groundwater pumpers will make up for it. An updated order is issued in July.
Bob Turner, Idaho Ground Water Appropriators executive director, said the settlement agreement calls for groundwater districts to contribute 240,000 acre-feet per year.
He said the 162,600-acre-foot shortfall the order predicts is based on current conditions.
“If they worsen, that number will increase,” Turner said. “If there is less (water) than anticipated, there is going to be more impact to canals and that number increases. So you go farther down the priority list to get that amount of water.”
He said the order of July 2021 went back to rights from 1977 to address a shortfall of about 170,000 acre-feet.