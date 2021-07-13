Groundwater pumpers in the drought-stricken central Idaho mountains resumed irrigating crops after reaching a settlement with holders of senior surface water rights.
Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Gary Spackman July 1 curtailed about 140 groundwater users on 23,000 acres in the Bellevue Triangle area of Blaine County to protect holders of senior surface-water rights.
He stayed that order as part of the settlement, to which he agreed July 8. IDWR, Gov. Brad Little’s office and House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, participated.
The settlement “is an important first step and sets the stage for a long-term solution in the Wood River area,” Little said in a July 9 release. “I appreciate the efforts by the surface and groundwater users to come to a resolution that protects senior water rights while allowing some groundwater pumpers the ability to provide valuable crops.”
Pat Purdy grows forage crops, malt barley and mustard on a farm near Picabo. He was affected by the July 1 shutoff.
“No doubt the timing of this was difficult in that there was definitely damage done,” Purdy told Capital Press. Barley, and alfalfa and other forage crops, suffered.
“I want to acknowledge the efforts of everybody involved,” he said. Without that cooperation and willingness to negotiate, “I don’t think we would have reached an agreement.”
Growers are in a much better situation than they were previously, Purdy said.
“We’re still in a serious drought. There are still going to be crop losses,” he said. “But it’s a definite improvement over where we were.”
Spackman on July 7 received a term sheet. He agreed to adopt it as the basis for the amended mitigation plan, which he approved July 8.
He instructed Basin 37 Watermaster Kevin Lakey to monitor groundwater diversions and reinstate curtailment if groundwater users do not comply.
Groundwater users must add natural flow to the Little Wood River, acquire stored water for delivery to the river and end diversions by Aug. 15, with some exceptions for seed potatoes.
The Idaho Ground Water Appropriators Inc. in a response filed with IDWR commended the parties. The group said it is concerned about some planned activities, such as using Snake River storage water to mitigate out-of-basin groundwater pumping.
The plan also proposes to pump groundwater from the Wood River Basin Aquifer to supplement surface water flows in Silver Creek. The Ground Water Appropriators said because the Wood aquifer is a tributary to the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer, that would reduce tributary underflow into ESPA and undermine recent state-led efforts to recharge it.
“Therefore, IGWA does not object to the amended mitigation plan as a short-term solution for the 2021 irrigation season only, while reserving the right to object to any future mitigation plan that proposes similar mitigation activities,” the group said in its filing with IDWR.