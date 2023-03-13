A group of Eastern Washington farmers planning to replace declining well water with water from the Columbia River say their design phase is 60% complete.
The EL 22.1 Landowner Association and IRZ Consulting recently released a 400-page 60% Design and Engineering Report to federal and state agencies in accordance with U.S. Bureau of Reclamation engineering requirements.
Eight farmers with more than 16,000 acres are on the EL 22.1 system. They have instructed the consulting firm to complete the design and engineering.
"It feels great to reach 60%, it is a good milestone," said Brian Kuest, project manager.
The EL 22.1 project would build an irrigation system from the East Low Canal to Road W N.E., about 10 miles east of Moses Lake.
The irrigation system would include a new canal turnout infrastructure, a large-scale pump station, booster pump stations and approximately 12 miles of large diameter pipeline, according to the association.
Cost will depend on how much federal and state money is available to assist the farmers, Kuest said.
"There is no timeline for construction as it will all depend on availability of funding," Kuest said.
About 100 farms have declining wells in the Odessa Subarea. Currently, nine systems are expected to be built as irrigators replace well water with Columbia River water.
Of those nine lines, one is completed, said Craig Simpson, secretary-manager for the East Columbia Basin Irrigation District.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com