The Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board has awarded five grants supporting agriculture-related projects in the Malheur River Basin.
Malheur Watershed Council Executive Director Ken Diebel said three grants involve converting fields from flood to sprinkler irrigation, one will protect wet-meadow habitat for sage grouse and one will support streambank restoration planning.
Improving irrigation systems has been a priority of the council since it formed 25 years ago, he said.
“It’s an important issue for water quality and for stream enhancement, and it’s also important for the economics of farming these days,” Diebel said. Converting from flood to pivot-sprinkler irrigation increases water efficiency while decreasing runoff and nutrient and bacteria loads.
The irrigation-related grants are:
• About $190,000 for a project near Harper, on the main stem of the Malheur River.
• $109,000 for work at Jacobsen Gulch north of Ontario.
• $67,000 for a project next to Malheur tributary Bully Creek near Vale, he said.
The amounts do not include the landowners' contributions. Diebel said the grants cover one-third to one-half of a project’s total cost; the landowner pays the rest.
The grant for the wet-meadow project is about $32,000, not including the landowner contribution. The project is planned in the Westfall area, near the headwaters of a branch of Indian Creek. It aims to benefit sage grouse habitat and provide a more consistent water supply for livestock.
“The landowner is going to fence the meadow off to keep the cows away,” Diebel said. “In exchange, since the meadow is a source of water for livestock, we are going to put in a spring development.”
That part of the project involves capturing some water near the meadow’s upper end and piping it to troughs in lower, drier spots cattle can occupy.
A separate $43,000 technical-assistance grant will be used to hire an engineer to work with the council in developing a project that aims to stop bank erosion on part of the Malheur River near Harper. The landowner will contribute money and work.
River flow is damaging banks and eroding the landowner’s hay fields.
“We also want to do this in a way that benefits water quality, the stream and the environment,” Diebel said.
He said the winter of 2016-17 produced extraordinarily high runoff “and motivated a lot of people to do something about bank-stabilization and bank-erosion problems to prevent damage to the farming infrastructure, but in a way that benefits the stream — water quality and stream habitat.”