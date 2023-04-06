Marc Gibbs

The Idaho Senate has approved Gov. Brad Little’s appointments of Marc Gibbs and Pat McMahon to the state Water Resource Board.

Gibbs, who farms in the Grace area, served seven terms in the state House of Representatives, where he chaired the Resources and Conservation Committee. He retired last year. He served on the state Fish and Game Commission from 1999 to 2006. He has a bachelor’s degree from Utah State University.

