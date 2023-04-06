The Idaho Senate has approved Gov. Brad Little’s appointments of Marc Gibbs and Pat McMahon to the state Water Resource Board.
Gibbs, who farms in the Grace area, served seven terms in the state House of Representatives, where he chaired the Resources and Conservation Committee. He retired last year. He served on the state Fish and Game Commission from 1999 to 2006. He has a bachelor’s degree from Utah State University.
McMahon, of Sun Valley, has been general manager of the Sun Valley Water and Sewer District for 34 years. He is a former firefighter for the city and has been active with a local youth hockey association. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Loyola University in Chicago and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Washington.
Gibbs succeeds Roger Chase. McMahon succeeds Peter Van Der Meulen.
The governor’s reappointments of Board Chairman Jeff Raybould of St. Anthony, Dale Van Stone of Hope and Jo Ann Cole-Hansen of Lewiston, who chairs the finance subcommittee, also were approved, according to a board news release.
The eight-member board develops and carries out the state water plan, manages water resources and finances projects. Members serve four-year terms.
