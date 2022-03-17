The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted Thursday that drought will worsen in the West this spring. The exceptions include Western Washington, northwest Oregon and Northern Idaho.
Already, 89% of the West is in drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Drought is expected to persist in most places and return to the one-quarter of Arizona that's now classified as "abnormally dry."
The West had a wet December, but has been relatively dry since, according to the monitor, a partnership between federal agencies and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska.
The snowpacks in many basins in the West have declined and are now below normal, according to the monitor.
Among all Western states, Oregon has the highest percentage of area in "exceptional drought," the worst classification, at 15%, followed by Nevada with 7.5%.
NOAA's spring outlook was driven by a La Nina, which is expected to persist through the summer. A La Nina generally leads to cooler temperatures in the northern U.S. and warmer temperatures in the southern U.S.
Between now and June 30, most of the Lower 48 will have above-average temperatures, NOAA predicted.
Across the Lower 48, 61% is in drought, the most since 2013. NOAA forecasts that drought will expand in Kansas and the Texas Gulf Coast, as well as Arizona.
Below-average spring temperatures are most likely in the Pacific Northwest. The greatest chances for above-average temperatures are in the Southern Rockies and Southern Plains.
Below-average precipitation is forecast for portions of the Central Great Basin, Southwest, Central and Southern Rockies, and Central and Southern Plains, eastward to the Central Gulf Coast.
Above-average precipitation is most likely in parts of the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic regions.
Drought gripped the nine Western states last spring. The drought covered less territory, 73%, but was more severe, with 23% of the region in "exceptional drought." This year, the spring begins with 3% of the West in exceptional drought.
