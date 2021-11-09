Clancy Flynn, the new Owyhee Irrigation District general manager, faced drought-reduced water supply and heat-boosted demand as he transitioned into the job with help from Jay Chamberlin, who held it 20 years.
“Given where we were water-wise, we did fairly well with what we had,” Flynn said.
“We were fighting through a very difficult season,” Chamberlin said.
Customers “for the most part were very good,” he said, and “didn’t have to look far to find people in worse shape” such as in the Klamath River Basin and in Central Oregon.
Flynn, 42, arrived at the Nyssa, Ore.-based district June 14. Chamberlin, 65, relinquished his title and day-to-day management responsibilities Oct. 1, and will consult and work on special projects though March 1.
The Owyhee Project is complex, “and we are in the process of passing my experience on to Clancy. It has been wonderful that the board has let us do that,” Chamberlin said. Maintaining institutional knowledge is important to the Oregon Water Resources Congress and the industry.
Flynn for about the past three years was general manager at Columbia Irrigation District in Kennewick, Wash. Previously, he managed an apiary business for three years, and before that was general manager at South Board of Control. South Board includes the Gem irrigation district in Idaho and Ridgeview irrigation district in Oregon. Its infrastructure connects to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s Owyhee Project.
“I love it. The district to me is fascinating,” Flynn said. Its big footprint and steep, rocky terrain mean “there is just a lot more area you’ve got to cover to even get to where you’re trying to deliver water.”
The district uses flumes, tunnels and steel siphons in addition to open canals. It has about 500 miles of open canal systems. Its main canal is nearly 70 miles long.
Its main water source, Owyhee Reservoir, impounds the Owyhee River. The river drains about 11,000 square miles in Nevada, Idaho and Oregon.
Owyhee Irrigation District supplies water to about 120,000 acres. It has about 1,500 customers including many farmers. It provides service to an area roughly from Adrian, Ore., and Marsing, Idaho, north to Ontario, Ore., and Weiser, Idaho.
This year’s lower snowpack and runoff prompted a 25% reduction in the allotment of reservoir water. About 4,500 acres received even less after a canal leaked.
Separately, about 12,000 acres are fully irrigated with water pumped from the Snake River, into which the Owyhee River flows. That allotment did not change. But the Snake’s lower flows and higher temperatures spurred vegetation growth that made pumping and debris removal harder.
Flynn said that while the Owyhee district dealt with inadequate supply, the Columbia Irrigation District had enough — on paper. Upstream water from the Yakima River was adequate, “but because of drought and upstream usage and conservation, we had trouble diverting all we had a right to.”
At Owyhee, he adjusted some staff titles and roles, but “I don’t see making big changes. … It’s a good system and a really good group of people,” he said.
The district has about 35 full-time employees and an additional summer crew.
Flynn started in the industry in 2000 as a seasonal worker at Wenatchee, Wash., Reclamation District.
Chamberlin started with Owyhee in 1974 and left to manage two Montana irrigation districts for a combined 17 years before returning.