Boise River

The diversion dam on the Boise River at Ann Morrison Park in downtown Boise on April 13.

 Brad Carlson/Capital Press

The high snowpack and warm weather are combining to raise the flood risk in parts of southeastern Oregon and southwestern Idaho.

A flood warning for the Malheur River near Vale, Ore., continued April 13.

