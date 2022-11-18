Bear River Basin ranchers who operate on federal grazing allotments can file their own stock water rights claims in an Idaho adjudication.
“They are asking primarily if they can file on those and how to file,” said Craig Saxton, Adjudication Section manager with the state Department of Water Resources. “And as the owners of the stock on federal grazing allotments, they can file those claims in their names because it is tied to their own base property.”
The question came up during public meetings about the Bear River Adjudication Nov. 16-17 in Montpelier.
In past adjudications, such as for the Snake River Basin, many non-diverted stock water rights were decreed to federal agencies, Saxton said. In the Bear basin, “I think we are going to see a lot of those allottees file those claims on non-diverted stock water rights.”
Also at the meetings, questions arose concerning how canal company or water delivery organization shares are handled in the claim filing process. Many users in the area receive their irrigation water from providers.
The delivery entity, as the right holder, files the claim in the adjudication, Saxton said. “They were wondering if they needed to file. The takeaway is that the owner of the water right files the claims.”
The department last summer opened a field office in Preston. It employs four. Its purpose is to help the public file claims in the Bear River Basin Adjudication. The department, for the fiscal year that starts July 1, plans to ask the Legislature to fund two additional staff members for the office, he said.
A June 2021 commencement order signed by Judge Eric Wildman directed the department to proceed with the adjudication — a court proceeding that inventories and catalogs water rights. The Legislature has allocated money to support adjudicating water rights in the basin.
It comprises sub-basins 11, 13, 15 and 17. Notices to surface water and groundwater users in easternmost Basin 11, near the state’s southeast corner, are to be sent starting in early 2023, a department release said. Notices to users in other basins are expected to be sent by the end of 2023.
An estimated 13,000 claims will be filed in the Bear River Basin, the department said. People who have small domestic wells and/or stock water facilities may choose to file a claim immediately or wait until later in the process.
Following the filings, department staff will catalog and confirm all water rights as part of the adjudication process. The department eventually will file a director’s report, with a district court, which details its recommendations regarding the elements of each right. The court ultimately will issue a decree.
