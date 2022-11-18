Bear River

The Last Chance Canal Co. flume crosses the Bear River in southeast Idaho.

 Josh Hanks

Bear River Basin ranchers who operate on federal grazing allotments can file their own stock water rights claims in an Idaho adjudication.

“They are asking primarily if they can file on those and how to file,” said Craig Saxton, Adjudication Section manager with the state Department of Water Resources. “And as the owners of the stock on federal grazing allotments, they can file those claims in their names because it is tied to their own base property.”

