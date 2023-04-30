Pumped storage

Denmark investment firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners would own a pumped-storage hydro project along the Columbia River in south-central Washington.

 Washington Department of Ecology

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission staff has recommended licensing an energy project that would send water drawn from the Columbia River rushing through an underground powerhouse in south-central Washington.

The Goldendale Energy Storage Project would require a small amount of water and supply on-demand energy to back up wind and solar power, according to a FERC draft environmental impact statement.

