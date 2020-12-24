Federal officials plan to take public comment through Jan. 22 on a proposed phosphate mine in southeast Idaho.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management's Idaho Falls District is preparing an environmental impact statement to address Itafos Conda LLC’s mining and reclamation plan for the proposed Husky 1 North Dry Ridge phosphate mine.
Itafos proposes to develop several phosphate leases it holds on Dry Ridge, about 16 miles northeast of Soda Springs.
BLM said in a news release that operations at the new mine would be similar to Itafos’ Rasmussen Valley Mine and would begin in time to allow a transition as Rasmussen is depleted.
BLM and the U.S. Forest Service will take public comment on the scope of the analysis and on identification of relevant information, studies and analyses.
BLM’s Idaho Falls District plans a virtual public meeting from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11. District Manager Mary D’Aversa said goals include having the public “let us know what they believe is important for the BLM to address when considering the proposal and developing different management alternatives to address it.”
Water quality and the impacts on fish and wildlife, are among the environmental concerns about phosphate mining.
The mines provide minerals for use in products that support agriculture, wildfire suppression and other industries. Mines in the area provide about 22% of the U.S. and 4% of the worldwide phosphate supply.
The Federal Register notice said the preliminary proposed action plan calls for Itafos to exercise and modify mine leases, operate two open pits, mine in phases and backfill and cover pits with earth or compacted clay to minimize contaminant releases.
BLM and the Forest Service said in the notice that they expect to release of a draft EIS in May, a final EIS in November and the agencies’ Records of Decision in February 2022.
Previous plans submitted by Nu-West Mining's Agrium Canada Phosphate Operations are no longer under consideration, and related EIS preparations have ceased, the notice said.