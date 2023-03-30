Ice Harbor Dam (copy)

Ice Harbor Dam, one of four dams on the lower Snake River.

 Associated Press File

The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service will have three online listening sessions on the fate of the four lower Snake River dams.

The first is at 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday, March 31, and will last two hours.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

Recommended for you