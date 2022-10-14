A hay producer in Washington state cannot seek damages from the USDA for financing wetland projects that allegedly interfered with its water rights, according to a federal judge.
Chief U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian in Spokane has dismissed the lawsuit filed by Round Lake Farms that claimed USDA diverted water to the wetlands without required state reservoir permits.
“The problem with this theory is that a private party cannot sue another private party for failure to obtain water permits,” the judge said.
The complaint alleged USDA’s Natural Resource Conservation Service helped pay for the restoration of more than 2,200 acres of wetlands upstream of Round Lake, from which the farm draws irrigation water.
A nearby creek historically overflowed in the spring, spilling floodwaters into Round Lake through a channel that remained dry the rest of the year, according to the complaint.
After the eight USDA-funded projects were completed between 2005 and 2013, however, the restored wetlands began absorbing water that previously inundated the creek, the complaint said.
The amount of water pouring into the lake was reduced as a result, while in 2020 and 2021, creek levels stayed too low to replenish the water supply at all, the complaint said.
“A single year without adequate water for irrigation risks loss of the annual crop and hay stand mortality,” the farm said.
Round Lake Farms was forced to spend $320,000 on alternative water sources to irrigate 840 acres of hay and paid consultants another $80,000 to identify the reason for the problem, according to the lawsuit.
The farm’s complaint sought compensation from USDA for those costs, as well as an order to remove the wetlands or decrease their effects on downstream flows.
The USDA acknowledged buying easements on private land for wetland restoration but argued the case should be thrown out because federal courts lack jurisdiction over the matter.
Even before the wetlands were restored, creek levels frequently didn’t achieve the “significant flood stage” required for spring floodwaters to spill into Round Lake, the agency said.
Round Lake Farms began complaining about the wetlands only after state environmental regulators threatened the operation with fines for drawing excess water from the lake, according to USDA.
The company initially accused another landowner of inhibiting creek flows by building an illegal dam before pointing the finger at USDA’s wetland projects, the agency said.
In both cases, the Washington State Department of Ecology investigated and determined the allegations were unfounded, the agency said.
The judge has now agreed that USDA’s wetlands program is shielded from the lawsuit by “sovereign immunity,” which must be waived to allow for tort actions that seek damages from the government.
Funding and designing wetland projects are “clearly the type of activities that are exempted from tort liability,” the judge said.
The farm “seemingly realizes this” because its lawsuit instead focuses on allegations that USDA violated state water permitting requirements, Bastian said.
However, the federal government can only be liable in tort cases that would apply to private individuals — and private parties can’t enforce Washington water law, the judge said. “That responsibility and authority lies solely with the Department of Ecology.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.