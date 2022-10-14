Wetlands

The USDA has convinced a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit that claimed wetland projects diminished a Washington state hay grower's irrigation water supply.

 Joshua Bessex/EO Media Group File

A hay producer in Washington state cannot seek damages from the USDA for financing wetland projects that allegedly interfered with its water rights, according to a federal judge.

Chief U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian in Spokane has dismissed the lawsuit filed by Round Lake Farms that claimed USDA diverted water to the wetlands without required state reservoir permits.

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

