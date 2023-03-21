Katherine English explained to members of the House Committee on Small Business that the Biden administration’s new rule on Waters of the United States, or WOTUS, is unworkable.
“Farmers’ and ranchers’ livelihoods depend on healthy soil and clean water. We support the Clean Water Act and its goals,” said English, who is a rancher, small business owner, environmental lawyer and a member of the Florida Farm Bureau.
“What we cannot support is a Waters of the United States rule that is so ambiguous it creates unmanageable risk and confusion for farmers,” she said in her testimony.
Farmers have struggled with uncertainty for decades, with near-constant rulemaking and litigation in regard to WOTUS, she said.
“This new rule greatly expands the federal government’s reach over private property, asserting jurisdiction over ephemeral drainages, ditches, swales and low spots in farm fields and pastures,” she said.
“The significant-nexus test allows the agencies to aggregate and regulate waters that would not otherwise be subject to permit, relying on vague language vulnerable to subjective interpretation to do so,” she said.
It is impossible with this new rule for any farmer or rancher to know whether their irrigation and drainage infrastructure and their fields are jurisdictional waters requiring Clean Water Act permits, she said.
“Considering these features as jurisdictional waters risks federal regulation of everyday farm and ranch activities that move dirt and apply products to the land — such as planting, cultivation, fence building or ditch maintenance,” she said.
Doing work in or near these features without a jurisdictional determination or a permit risks triggering the Clean Water Act’s harsh civil and even harsher criminal penalties, she said.
Also frustrating to Farm Bureau members is the agencies’ claim the costs associated with the rule are de minimis, she said.
“The only way this conclusion is possible is to ignore all the costs that farmers incur to comply with the rule,” she said.
The agencies ignore the cost of the team of experts — biologists, hydrologists, attorneys and engineers — required to successfully navigate the permitting process. The agencies also ignore the cost of mitigating impacts and the lost opportunity costs caused by years of delay, she said.
“These permits are beyond the means of many farmers who already operate on thin margins and discourage the kinds of agricultural innovation we need to remain competitive and sustainable,” she said.
A key factor in the WOTUS debate centers around the U.S. Supreme Courts consideration of the highly consequential Sackett versus EPA case, she said.
“This case should provide clarity regarding the appropriate scope of a WOTUS definition,” she said.
By finalizing the rule before the Supreme Court issues its decision, the agencies reinforce the perception they want this rule in place before the court clarifies the significant-nexus test, she said.
“This new rule creates confusion, more legal and financial risk, discouraging the entrepreneurial spirit that small family farms and ranches rely on to survive,” she said.
The rule could well result in irreparable harm to rural communities that rely on small businesses, which are being disproportionately burdened by the overreaching WOTUS rule, she said.
