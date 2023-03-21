Katherine English

Katherine English testifies against the new Waters of the United States rule.

Katherine English explained to members of the House Committee on Small Business that the Biden administration’s new rule on Waters of the United States, or WOTUS, is unworkable.

“Farmers’ and ranchers’ livelihoods depend on healthy soil and clean water. We support the Clean Water Act and its goals,” said English, who is a rancher, small business owner,  environmental lawyer and a member of the Florida Farm Bureau.

