Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Gary Spackman is getting ready for the tight water picture in part of the state’s central mountains.
On May 4 he started an administrative proceeding to address expected irrigation shortages.
Drought conditions in the Wood River Basin likely will cause water shortages during the 2021 irrigation season, the department said in a release. The administrative proceeding concerns water rights in the Big and Little Wood River basins, including Silver Creek in Water District 37 and Camas Creek Basin in District 37B.
The department is sending about 1,170 notification letters to water users in the districts. The proceeding does not apply to domestic or stockwater users.
The proceeding will determine if groundwater rights in the Bellevue Triangle should be curtailed this season. The Triangle’s aquifer is fairly small and has many users. It is fed by the Big Wood and its tributaries, and to an extent by irrigation seepage.
Spackman initiated the proceeding anticipating junior groundwater irrigation withdrawals may diminish water available to satisfy senior surface water rights, according the department.
A pre-hearing conference is 9 a.m. May 24 to cover water availability and how users can prepare for the hearing. The hearing is June 7-11 at the IDWR state office in Boise.
University of Idaho Blaine County Extension Educator Grant Loomis told Capital Press some farmers could get up to 30% less water compared to a normal year.
He said some farmers told him they would leave a portion of their ground fallow. By not planting, they aim to save water and allow the soil to recover from disturbance.
Loomis spoke to one farmer “who is hopeful all the barley will get done before we’re out of water. It is a drought-tolerant crop.”
He said 2021 will be challenging for farmers who want to produce a cover crop that is not the primary crop. Water limitations would make it harder for a cover crop to establish itself before winter in the region’s short growing season.
Spackman and IDWR staff in the past year worked with the Big Wood Ground Water Management Area Advisory Committee to discuss usage and mitigation practices that could prevent hurting holders of senior surface water rights.
But with below-normal streamflow forecasts in Wood River basins and a current extreme-drought classification for the area, the director said curtailment may be necessary to fill senior surface water rights.
IDWR said groundwater flow modeling indicates curtailing groundwater rights in the Bellevue Triangle would increase flows for surface users on Silver Creek and tributaries.