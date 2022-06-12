Cattle producers and conservationists shared their perspectives on the implementation of a proposed rule on “waters of the U.S.,” or WOTUS, under the Clean Water Act during an EPA roundtable in Kansas last week.
In the latest round of WOTUS ping-pong volleys, the Biden administration published a proposed rule to reinstate the pre-2015 definition of WOTUS, rescinding President Trump’s Navigable Waters Protection Rule.
The comment period on that proposed rule closed Feb. 7.
The Navigable Waters Protection Rule reined in the Obama administration’s 2015 WOTUS rule, which greatly expanded federal jurisdiction over bodies of water — such as intermittent streams.
One of 10 EPA roundtables across the country, the virtual event this week was hosted by the Kansas Livestock Association.
The association supported the Navigable Waters Protection Rule, particularly because it gave bright lines for producers to decide whether they need to talk to EPA or a state agency, said. Aaron Popelka, vice president of the Kansas Livestock Association.
“And I think we have some concern about how broad things can grow…,” he said.
Shawn Tiffany, president-elect of the association, said there is a misconception that confined animal feeding operations don’t care about the environment.
“But that couldn’t be further from the truth. The fact that my operation is large only means that my stewardship mindset impacts more acres,” he said.
While he has a great relationship with EPA, staff at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment are uniquely qualified to monitor environmental concerns at the local level, he said.
“Environment throughout the U.S. varies so widely there is no practical way that a federal agency can adequately regulate the myriad of environmental concerns at a local level,” he said.
“Ultimately in my own operation, more regulation does not change our environmental practices, but it does add to the amount of the administrative work we have to submit in order to report that we are staying in compliance,” he said.
Dan Meyerhoff, executive director of Kansas Association of Conservation District, said working in a voluntary fashion with farmers and ranchers is the most effective way to address natural resource concerns on private lands.
“If we increase regulations and make things more stringent, it’s going to hinder the voluntary conservation efforts that I think are very successful in here,” he said.
Gary Mason, former deputy secretary for environment with Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said Kansas does not regulate ephemeral streams but does have the authority to regulate discharges into ephemeral streams.
Several years ago, the agency assessed regulating those streams and found it would add 40,000 streams to its inventory and increase risk to the streams it does regulate by five-fold by diverting resources, he said.
In addition, the Supreme Court is set to review a WOTUS case in Sackett v. EPA.
“I think we are better off waiting until the Sackett decision is made and then move forward with a final rule,” he said.
Heidi Mehl, director of Kansas water and agriculture programs for The Nature Conservancy, said all of the important water features in Kansas are connected to and fed by ephemeral and intermittent streams, which often form the headwaters of a drainage basin.
“So removing protections for ephemeral streams makes it difficult, if not impossible, to ensure that larger rivers and streams can continue to support drinking water supplies and local economies and aquatic life and associated habitat,” she said.