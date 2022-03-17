SACRAMENTO — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has formally invited the Sites Project Authority, responsible for building a new reservoir in California, to apply for a $2.2 billion low-interest federal loan to move the project forward.
This is a major step for the proposed reservoir, moving it closer to construction and completion. According to the Sites Project Authority, receiving a loan would be "a game changer for the project."
The project would create a new off-stream reservoir with 1.5 million acre-feet of storage capacity 10 miles west of the town of Maxwell primarily in rural Glenn and Colusa counties.
"There's no dam there now; this would be a brand-new dam where water would be diverted off the Sacramento River (and put in storage)," Ernest Conant, director the Bureau of Reclamation's California Great Basin Region, recently told the Capital Press.
The purpose of the project is to create more reliable water supplies for environmental, municipal and agricultural uses in northern California — especially during drought.
"We've got to be able to capture water in wet years and store it for dry years," said Conant. "It's absolutely essential to have sustainable agriculture."
The opportunity to apply for a low-interest federal loan is a big deal because the project is expensive and will need a combination of local, state and federal dollars to succeed.
“The significance of this opportunity cannot be overstated,” Fritz Durst, chairman of the Sites Project Authority, said in a statement. “We thank our federal partners and the Biden administration for supporting Sites Reservoir in such a meaningful way.”
The EPA invited the Sites Project Authority to apply for the loan through the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act of 2014, or WIFIA, a federal loan and guarantee program administered by the EPA. WIFIA's aim is to accelerate investment in water infrastructure by providing long-term, low-cost loans for regionally and nationally significant projects.
The loan has terms which Sites Project managers view favorably: low interest, flexible restructuring and repayment terms and the potential to fund 49% of project development costs.
According to the Sites Project Authority, if the project is approved for a loan, it not only could speed up the timeline but dramatically reduce costs to participants, making the reservoir project more affordable for cities, farms and resource managers.
"For Sites Reservoir to be built," Durst said, "it has to be affordable for our participants. This loan can get us there."
EPA's potential financial backing is also symbolically significant, as the proposal has faced some opposition from environmental groups.
The nonprofit Save California Salmon, for example, said in a statement that "the proposed Sites Reservoir project would have significant and unavoidable effects on water and air quality, vegetation, wetland and wildlife, and adverse impacts on Tribal cultural resources, causing further desecration of Tribal burial and culturally significant sites."