The Environmental Protection Agency’s Farm, Ranch and Rural Communities Advisory Committee on Friday submitted a list of recommendations to administrator Michael Regan on the intended revision of the definition of Waters of the United States.
“A clear and consistent definition of WOTUS is critically important to America’s farmers, ranchers, and rural communities,” the committee said.
The evolution of the definition of WOTUS has been a source of confusion and concern for American agriculture for several decades. The “nexus” test in the 1986 rule made the definition elusive as farmers and ranchers attempted unsuccessfully to prove otherwise against federal agencies that had already determined jurisdiction, the committee said.
The agencies significantly expanded their interpretation of the jurisdictional authority provided under the 2015 rule in a system that was neither beneficial for farmers or ranchers or the environment, the committee said.
“American agriculture appreciated the clarity the 2020 Navigable Waters Protection Rule provided. Many features were retained within federal jurisdiction, but it was workable for farmers, ranchers and rural communities,” the committee said.
The committee submitted four recommendations to the agency.
• Adhere to Clean Water Act and relevant Supreme Court precedent in cases that reinforce Congress-placed limits on the scope of federal jurisdiction under the Clean Water Act by using the term “navigable.”
Any definition of WOTUS should be limited to traditional navigable waters and territorial seas. Jurisdiction over non-navigable tributaries should be limited to those tributaries containing clearly discernible physical features, as well as consistent flow into traditionally navigable waters. Any consideration for adjacency must be limited wetlands that directly abut WOTUS.
• Define WOTUS using clear terms that are easy to interpret and apply. The most important aspect of any definition of WOTUS is it must be easily interpreted by farmers, ranchers and leaders of rural communities and interpreted with clear lines of jurisdiction. It is necessary that a new WOTUS rule avoid vague terminology that both landowners and regulators cannot apply without engaging in burdensome analyses.
Accurate and current online interactive tools should be considered for the purpose of mapping jurisdictional waters to provide an informal guide to farmers, ranchers and leaders of rural communities. Agency determinations, however, must be made in the field to ensure a holistic approach in arriving at an accurate determination and provide for adequate due process.
• Define jurisdictional features with an eye toward allowing farmers, ranchers and rural communities the necessary flexibility to implement innovative environmentally beneficial projects that do not adversely impact the function or water quality of WOTUS.
• Retain exclusions that are critical to farmers, ranchers and rural communities and recognized regional differences. The most important exclusions are prior-converted cropland; groundwater; farm ditches, road ditches, canals, ponds, playas, stock ponds, prairie potholes and other isolated features.
In addition, storm water detention, tail water recovery or other environmentally beneficial practices should not be considered WOTUS. Wastewater, reclaimed water or recycle water systems should not be considered WOTUS.
The committee also recommends the agencies reconsider the round-table process and retain previous public input processes to include all stakeholders. It also emphasized the importance of ensuring USDA is in lock step with the regulatory process surrounding WOTUS.
The committee also submitted recommendations on ecosystem management, pesticide management and food loss and food waste.
The committee consists of 32 members across the U.S. representing academia, agricultural producers, affiliated industries, non-government organizations and state, local and tribal governments.