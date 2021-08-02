EPA and U.S. Department of the Army have announced virtual meetings to get public input on their efforts to revise the definition of “waters of the United States” or WOTUS.
The agencies said their efforts are focused on developing a reasonable, effective and durable definition of WOTUS that protects public health, the environment and downstream communities while supporting economic opportunity, agriculture and other industries.
The agencies’ process includes two rulemakings.
A forthcoming foundational rule would restore the regulations defining WOTUS that were in place for decades until 2015, with updates to be consistent with relevant Supreme Court decisions. A separate, second rulemaking process would refine this regulatory foundation and establish an updated and durable definition of WOTUS.
The intent is to restore protections and write a rule to define WOTUS that is grounded in science and the law, emphasizes effective implementation and prioritizes collaborative partnerships with states, Tribes, local governments and stakeholders, the agencies said in a press release.
To help ensure EPA and Army hear from diverse perspectives, future engagement activities will be developed in coordination with the USDA.
“It is vital that farmers and rural Americans have a seat at the table and a voice in this process so that the rule responds to concerns and realities on the ground,” USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said in the press release.
“The engagement in the coming months is important, and I encourage all stakeholders to provide their experiences and views in order to help shape future policy,” he said.
The virtual meetings are set for:
- Aug. 18, 3-5 p.m. EST
- Aug. 23, 1-3 p.m. EST
- Aug. 25, 3-5 p.m. EST (for small entities)
- Aug. 26, 6-8 p.m. EST
- Aug. 31, 3-5 p.m. EST
The agencies have also reserved Sept. 2, 2-4 p.m. EST for an additional meeting that will be added if all speaking slots are filled in earlier meetings.
Persons or organizations wishing to provide verbal recommendations during the meetings will be selected on a first-come, first-serve basis. Individuals will be asked to limit their spoken presentation to three minutes.
Once the speaking slots are filled, participants may be placed on a standby list to speak or continue to register to listen to the recommendations.