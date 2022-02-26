The Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of the Army will have 10 regional roundtables as they continue to work on the waters of the U.S. rules under the Clean Water Act.
Participants will represent diverse perspectives.
The agencies will work with each roundtable to facilitate discussion on implementing WOTUS while highlighting regional differences.
The agencies will host the roundtables online during the spring and summer.
“EPA and Army are committed to listening to all sides and working to foster a common-ground approach to WOTUS that protects our environment and is informed by the experience of those who steward our waters day-in and day-out,” Radhika Fox, EPA assistant administrator for water, said in a press release.
“Through these regional roundtables, we will work toward a shared understanding of the challenges and opportunities to enhance WOTUS implementation to support public health, environmental protection, agricultural activity and economic growth,” she said.
The agencies are “committed to gaining a better understanding of the various regional perspectives through these roundtables to develop an implementation approach that accounts for these diverse voices and regional variations,” said Michael L. Connor, assistant secretary of the Army for civil works.
“In addition, the Army hopes to identify implementation considerations and tools that could assist in effective, consistent and efficient implementation across the nation,” he said.
The 10 roundtables will include the following groups:
• Amigos Bravos (Southwest).
• Arizona Farm Bureau (Southwest).
• Cahaba Brewing (Southeast).
• California Farm Bureau (West).
• Kansas Livestock Association (Midwest).
• Natural Resources Defense Council (Northeast).
• National Parks Conservation Association (Midwest).
• North Carolina Farm Bureau (Southeast).
• Regenerative Agriculture Foundation (Midwest).
• Wyoming County Commissioners Association, Montana Association of Counties, Idaho Association of Counties (West)
The agencies most recently concluded a public comment period on the proposed rule to re-establish the pre-2015 definition of WOTUS, updated to reflect consideration of Supreme Court decisions.
