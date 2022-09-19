Columbia River treaty

The Columbia River at Crescent Bar, Wash.

 Capital Press File

Pacific Northwest groups representing conservation, clean energy, wildlife, fish and other interests are urging U.S. officials to modernize the Columbia River Treaty to avoid what they describe as an ecosystem collapse.

The 32 organizations sent a letter to the U.S. State Department, Bonneville Power Administration and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers urging them to inform the region on efforts to overhaul the treaty and involve citizens and tribes in decisions.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you