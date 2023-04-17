Irrigated farmland

Irrigators are among the customers who will pay more for their electricity under a rate increase sought by Idaho Power.

 Capital Press File

Customers face double-digit rate increases under an Idaho Power Co. regulatory filing.

The proposed increase is 15.01% for irrigation customers under the annual power-cost adjustment the company filed with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission April 14.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you