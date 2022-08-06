Lower Monumental Dam (copy)

The Biden administration and others are interested in breaching the Lower Monumental Dam on the Snake River, along with three other dams. A Washington Department of Ecology report forecasts the region will need more hydropower.

The large-scale adoption of electric vehicles will increase demand for hydropower and put more pressure on water supplies in Eastern Washington, according to a new Washington Department of Ecology forecast for the Columbia River Basin.

Along with population growth and data centers, electric vehicles are expected to drive demand for hydropower by up to 34% by 2040.  

