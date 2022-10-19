Idaho water managers will return a below-average volume of water to the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer for the second consecutive year due to low snowpack in the mountains.
The state Water Resource Board in each of the past eight years has worked with canal companies and others to recharge the aquifer between irrigation seasons. The annual average is 248,000 acre-feet after equal numbers of high and low snowpack years. The board's target is 250,000 acre-feet.
Last year’s total was 160,000 acre-feet, and “unless we get a heavy snowpack, that’s probably what we are going to do this year, so that average is going to go down,” said Wesley Hipke, who manages the board’s recharge program.
Recharge started Oct. 15 at about 550 cubic feet per second. Flow can be 600 to 650 in a typical year, but current conditions have prompted the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to direct more water to depleted reservoirs ahead of the next irrigation season, he said.
The nine reservoirs on the Upper Snake River are about 12% full, which is about 33% of average for this time of year, said Brian Stevens, area water operations manager for Reclamation.
A wet spring increased reservoir levels and stretched the water supply. But the peak snowpack, reached earlier, was low.
Recharge flows could drop below 400 cubic feet per second late in the season as gains in the Snake River below Minidoka Dam, which impounds Lake Walcott, decrease, Hipke said. The season ends in late March or early April.
“With the dry years, there has been a decrease in the water level throughout the ESPA,” Hipke said. “However, without the recharge program, it would have been significantly worse.”
Returning water to the aquifer also eventually boosts Snake River flows where the aquifer discharges into it, such as at American Falls Reservoir and Thousand Springs to the west, he said.
The board since 2014 added more than 2,000 cubic feet per second of recharge capacity and looks to add more — particularly in the upper valley above American Falls, so “when we have those wet years, we can put even more into the aquifer to help sustain us through the next dry period,” Hipke said.
