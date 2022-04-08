In the state's efforts aimed at recharging the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer, 158,293 acre-feet of water was added between Oct. 20 and April 4.
The 2020-21 recharge total was about the same, minus water sent through Milner Dam that winter for hydropower production.
The region's snowpack was about average in 2020-21, but water supplies dwindled quickly amid prolonged dry, hot weather.
Wesley Hipke, who manages the recharge program for the Idaho Water Resource Board, said the annual average recharge is now about 248,000 acre-feet. The goal is 250,000.
The state and cooperating agencies started the recharge effort in 2014. They had two dry years followed by four wet years. This year is predicted to be dry, as was last year.
“This last year it went down, and what’s predictable is that it probably will go down this year,” Hipke said. In the aquifer that lies beneath much of eastern and south-central Idaho, “Mother Nature is by far the biggest player.”
With recharge, “we are increasing what would’ve been there if we hadn’t done anything,” Hipke said.
Recharging more that the annual target when water supplies are higher helps the aquifer during low-water years.
A goal is to build more recharge capacity to take further advantage of high-water years, Hipke said. The board has added nearly 4,200 acre-feet of daily capacity since 2014.
In low-water years, recharge helps keep the aquifer from falling farther behind. All water added back can help increase availability.
Drought years illustrate “why we recharge as much as we can during those wet years,” Hipke said.
Of the 1.98 million acre-feet put into the aquifer since 2014, about 1.2 million remains, he said.
