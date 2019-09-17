TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Recharge of the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer is making headway faster than anticipated, according to a preliminary analysis.
The ESPA has been a concern to water users and water managers for decades. No one knows how much water is in the vast underground reservoir, but hydrologists have tracked water levels since 1912.
Early irrigation practices went a long way in boosting water volume in the aquifer, but losses between 1952 and 2015 averaged 215,000 acre-feet annually for a total decline of 13 million acre-feet.
The Comprehensive Aquifer Management Plan — known as CAMP — was established in 2009 to manage and stabilize the aquifer with a goal of increasing its water level by 600,000 acre-feet.
The plan to achieve those goals included managed recharge, demand reduction, groundwater-to-surface water conversions and cloud seeding.
In May, Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke requested a 10-year review of CAMP actions and implementation, and the preliminary results are positive.
Brian Patton, planning bureau chief for the Idaho Department of Water Resources, gave a sneak peak of the review during last week’s meeting of the Idaho Legislature natural resources interim committee.
Major management actions proposed in CAMP have been completed, although they might be a little different than first conceived, he said.
The Idaho Water Resource Board is implementing a program to recharge 250,000 acre-feet annually, averaging wet years with dry years.
Groundwater users have agreed to reduce use by 240,000 acre-feet through the 2015 settlement agreement with surface water users.
Groundwater-to-surface water conversions are also taking place. Some of those projects counted toward groundwater users’ reduction commitment, but separate projects account for an additional 93,000 acre-feet of water, he said.
The reductions and conversions are “maybe not quite as we thought it was going to happen … but they’re being put into place,” he said.
Cloud seeding is being done through a joint venture between Idaho Power, the state and water users in the Upper Snake and Wood River basins.
Other agreements with the Surface Water Coalition, irrigation districts, cities and processors provide additional water for recharge, he said.
“If you add all those things up, it’s close to that 600,000 (acre-feet),” he said.
CAMP estimated it would take 30 years to raise the aquifer 600,000 acre-feet, he said.
“We’ve done it in 10 and a lot of it in five,” he said.
There’s been a significant rebound in the aquifer since 2015, and sentinel wells are following the same pattern, he said.
Ample available water has allowed the state’s managed recharge to exceeded 250,000 acre-feet over the last three years, but more recharge capacity is needed to make up for the dry years, he said.