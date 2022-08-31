GP Dry Tule 1.jpg

Sump 1A, part of the Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuge, is bone dry in this photo from 2021, revealing a cracked lake bed where birds and waterfowl would normally live.

 George Plaven/Capital Press

TULELAKE, Calif. — Three consecutive years of extreme drought is having a dramatic effect on the Lower Klamath and Tule Lake national wildlife refuges.

The refuge complex, on the border between Oregon and California, is supposed to be a key stop for migratory birds along the Pacific Flyway. Areas normally under several feet of water are now dry, reducing critical wetlands to a mud-cracked lake bed.

