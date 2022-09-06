Dropping aquifer levels in the Klamath basin have convinced Oregon regulators to weigh in on groundwater management across the state line in California.
The Oregon Water Resources Department has found fault with how groundwater resources are characterized in a management plan for the Tule Lake area of northern California.
“We felt pretty strongly they were not appreciating the decline concerns that we have on the Oregon side of the border,” said Tom Byler, the agency’s director, during a recent meeting of the state’s Water Resources Commission.
The OWRD objected that Tule Lake’s groundwater sustainability plan analyzed data from 2015-2018, which doesn’t consider vigorous groundwater development in earlier years or more problems that have developed more recently.
“The plan does not address past groundwater budget imbalances dating back to at least 2001, significant groundwater level declines observed in 2020 and 2021, and large increases in domestic wells in Oregon going dry in 2021 and 2022,” Byler said in the letter.
Officials in Oregon are reconsidering their own groundwater management rules in the Klamath basin and across the state, shifting toward a more cautious approach toward well-drilling.
“We’ve taken a long and hard look at our own process from start to finish,” said Doug Woodock, the agency’s deputy director of water management.
The OWRD has traditionally permitted new wells even if it’s unclear whether the local aquifer is over-appropriated, he said. The agency plans to complete new well-drilling regulations next spring, but until then likely won’t approve applications when information is incomplete.
“We do not anticipate that the department, in this interim process, will be issuing new permits when we cannot make a determination,” Woodcock said.
Improving groundwater management is already a priority for OWRD but the issue has taken on particular urgency due to problems experienced by domestic well users in recent years, Byler said.
“We saw many, many domestic dry wells occur to the demands put on the aquifer system,” he said.
In response, the agency didn’t approve most requests for emergency groundwater uses in the Klamath basin this year, at a time farmers have encountered surface water irrigation cutbacks, Byler said.
Such restrictions have raised concerns among Oregon irrigators about the fairness of groundwater regulation in California, which shares the same groundwater resources, he said.
California’s lawmakers have only relatively recently empowered the state government to manage groundwater, Byler said.
“For many, many years, there really was no state authority over groundwater,” he said, leading to problems with overuse and subsiding soils.
A legislative package known as the California Sustainable Groundwater Management Act was passed eight years ago and the regulations became operative in mid-2017.
The law requires local agencies to implement plans to sustainably manage groundwater within two decades, with state regulators providing a “backstop” if they fail to do so.
Aside from commenting on the Tule Lake area’s plan, officials from OWRD have recently begun communicating directly about cross-border groundwater issues with their California counterparts.
Oregon regulators have learned that drilling permits are currently issued by counties based solely on whether a proposed well is located in an agricultural zone, Woodcock said.
“There’s no evaluation as to water availability or injury or interactions with surface water, groundwater or anything like that,” he said.
While Oregon officials characterize these conversations with California regulators as a positive development, they don’t expect cooperation on groundwater to be easy.
“That’s a complicated matter: two different states, two different jurisdictions, two different management regimes,” Byler said. “It is probably a long path ahead of us.”
