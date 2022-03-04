Nearly three-quarters of the Pacific Northwest remains locked in drought, climate experts from Oregon, Washington and Idaho say.
In the driest areas of southern and central Oregon, irrigators face another year of water shortages, and fire districts are predicting above-normal risk for wildfires as early as May.
Britt Parker, regional drought information coordinator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said 74% of the Northwest is currently in drought. Approximately 18% is in "extreme" or "exceptional" drought, the two driest categories.
"This reflects long-term precipitation deficits for much of the interior Northwest," Parker said.
It would take 150-200% above normal precipitation over the next two months to end drought conditions in the most severely impacted areas, according to NOAA. Nick Bond, Washington state climatologist, said the odds of that happening are extremely low.
Bond said the region was expected to benefit from La Nina, which typically portends cooler and wetter weather during the winter.
However, a ridge of high pressure that normally parks itself over the north-central Pacific Ocean was instead closer to the West Coast, deflecting storms and pushing them north.
"That basically dried us out for that period of January and February that we're complaining about," Bond said.
Even with the recent atmospheric river that brought heavy rainfall to northwest Oregon and Washington, precipitation did not fall where it was needed most, farther south and east.
Looking ahead, Bond said more of the same can be expected from March through May.
"For Central Oregon and Southern Idaho, the forecasts are not nearly as encouraging," he said, adding that Mother Nature "is not always fair."
Bond did highlight one silver lining: There is no indication this spring will be as warm as it was in 2021. Cooler weather means mountain snowpack is liable to stick longer, melting more gradually to replenish streams and rivers longer into the summer.
"That's something we're certainly going to be keeping an eye on," he said.
Oregon
Larry O'Neill, Oregon state climatologist, said drought has been building over the last two years with the impacts worsening each summer.
For the last two water years — from October 2019 through September 2021 — Oregon has experienced its third-driest period dating back to 1895. Eight counties received their lowest total precipitation on record, including Sherman, Wheeler, Jefferson, Crook, Wasco, Deschutes, Klamath and Jackson counties.
About half of all streamflow gauges in Oregon managed by the U.S. Geological Survey were recording below-normal flows over the last 45 days, O'Neill said. Of those, 10% recorded record low streamflows for this time of year.
Most reservoirs are also averaging 10-30% lower storage than they were at the same time last year, foretelling another lean year for farms and fish.
"We are coming into some tough times here in Oregon," O'Neill said. "Not only are water supply issues going to become more acute, but we're starting to grow concerned about the general dryness of the landscape and what it means for wildfire risk."
Eric Wise, meteorologist for the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, said conditions "certainly have the potential for a very active season" in central and southern Oregon.
Idaho
David Hoekema, hydrologist for the Idaho Department of Water Resources, said drought conditions in that state vary from north to south.
Southern Idaho is "definitely heading in the direction of drought," Hoekema said, while northern Idaho "is doing a little better at this point."
Last year, Southern Idaho had the driest spring since 1924, leaving reservoirs much lower than normal.
Hoekema focused his presentation on four basins that he said are representative of the area — the Boise, Big Wood, Big Lost and Upper Snake River systems.
The Boise Basin, he said, is close to having an adequate water supply for the year, but will need at least normal precipitation in the coming weeks for that to happen. Otherwise, the probability drops to less than 50%.
Despite having near normal snowpack, it will take more for reservoirs in the Big Wood Basin to recover after three consecutive years of drought, Hoekema said.
"There's kind of a memory in the system," he said. "It takes more than an average year to recover."
Conditions are similar in the Big Lost and Upper Snake basins. Hoekema said he anticipates there will be some water shortages in 2022, with less carryover from a year ago.
Washington
Of the three states, Washington appears to be in the best position to withstand drought in 2022.
Karin Bumbaco, assistant state climatologist, said overall snowpack, precipitation and reservoir storage in Washington is faring better than Oregon and southern Idaho.
"Perhaps we're the winners this year in terms of drought," Bumbaco said.
Water supplies in western Washington will likely be in good shape, save for parts of the Olympic Peninsula and Dungeness Valley, which have had low summer streamflows due to lower snowpack the last few years.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation released its latest forecast for reservoirs in the agriculture-rich Yakima Basin, predicting that senior water rights holders will receive a full allotment this year and junior water right holders will get 96% of their normal water.
That doesn't mean the state is getting off scot free, she said.
After a wet start in January, Washington's snowpack had stalled to 89% of median as of March 3. Even with normal snowpack through the rest of the year, several basins including the Klickitat and Lower Yakima basins would still come in below normal.
Several areas east of the Cascades received less than 25% of normal precipitation from Jan. 11 through Feb. 28, which coupled with long-term deficits could spell trouble for the region's dryland wheat farmers.
"We anticipate that there could be a possibility of continued impacts to dryland agriculture if we stay dry," she said.