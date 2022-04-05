MADRAS, Ore. — As drought intensifies across parts of central and southern Oregon, farmers and ranchers are having to make difficult decisions heading into the irrigation season.
“I think at this point, we’re just in survival mode,” said Phil Fine, who grows seed crops, alfalfa and grain near Madras. “Budgets are really tight. ... It’s more about getting by and not getting too far behind right now.”
Fine is a member of the North Unit Irrigation District, which set its annual water allotment on March 29. This year, patrons will receive 0.45 acre-feet per acre, which is less than one-quarter of normal.
In response, Fine said he is transitioning more of his alfalfa fields to spring barley, which requires less water to grow while still producing an adequate hay crop.
Customers depend on Fine to provide feed for livestock, which is becoming increasingly scarce and more expensive. He estimated there are 25% fewer cattle in the region than a year ago, as ranchers have downsized their herds.
“I’ve had people calling, just scrounging for hay,” Fine said. “I’ve turned people down.”
A shortage of irrigation water last fall also forced Fine to cut back on planting higher-value bluegrass and carrot seed, pivoting instead to winter wheat. Unless the region gets some timely rain, it may amount to no more than a cover crop.
“Our farm plans basically change daily at this point. It’s weather-dependent,” he said.
‘Weathering the storm’
North Unit is one of eight irrigation districts that make up the Deschutes Basin Board of Control. It has the most junior water rights on the Deschutes River, meaning it is the first to be shut off under Oregon’s “first in time, first in right” policy.
The district gets most of its water from Wickiup Reservoir southeast of Bend. However, the reservoir is currently at a record low, measuring 55% of capacity on April 1. That is 5% less than a year ago and 42% below average, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
Josh Bailey, NUID manager, said he has heard from growers who are planting 30-40% of their ground this year. By consolidating water on fewer acres and leaning on higher commodity prices, they hope to make ends meet.
“Those who have debt are having a hard time weathering the storm,” Bailey said. “The bottom line is everybody is severely affected by this drought.”
It is a similar story in southwest Oregon, where Wanda Derry, manager of the Talent Irrigation District, said their three primary reservoirs — Hyatt, Howard Prairie and Emigrant lakes — are storing a combined 11% capacity, an all-time low.
While TID has yet to announce its allocation for irrigators, Derry said it could be even less than it was in 2021, when there was only enough to last five weeks.
‘Trickle-down effect’
Marty Richards, a Madras-area farmer and chairman of the North Unit board of directors, said he is farming one-third of total acres this year, cutting out less valuable rotational crops such as alfalfa, wheat and peppermint to concentrate water on his seed crops.
The economic impact, he said, ripples beyond the farm to Main Street businesses and dealerships in rural communities that depend on agriculture.
“When agriculture is in trouble, there’s a trickle-down effect,” Richards said. “If it keeps going much longer, there’s going to be some people leaving the area. There won’t be the jobs here for them. That’s probably our biggest concern.”
What’s more, Richards said more fallow land could lead to more intense dust storms and soil erosion, stripping away organic material and making the ground less productive.
“I look at it as an environmental disaster, in a sense, not just economic,” he said.
Water budgets needed}Curt Covington, senior director of institutional credit for AgAmerica, a Florida-based farm lender, said bankers are “keenly aware” of the drought crisis. He said more lenders are requiring a “water budget” as part of the borrower’s overall financial plan.
“I think water budgets are becoming as popular as cash flow budgets anymore out West,” Covington said.
The best advice he can give, Covington said, is for farmers to be prepared, come up with a plan and keep in touch with their lenders.
“This isn’t something you want to sweep under the carpet,” he said. “There might have to be some decisions made here about how much we’re able to finance, given what your water needs will be.”