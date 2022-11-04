The Pacific Northwest is in for a colder, snowier winter that will fade into a dry ending for spring, a veteran weatherman predicts.
"Precipitation looks like it's normalish — although there is an area in Eastern Washington that's slightly above normal," Art Douglas, professor emeritus of atmospheric sciences at Creighton University, in Omaha, Neb., told the Capital Press. "It's not ferociously above normal, but if your temperatures are below normal and your precip's slightly above normal, then you're looking at snow probably being on the ground for quite some time."
Douglas has long been a mainstay of the Spokane Ag Show. He's been offering weather forecasts to agricultural audiences since 1977.
Moving east of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Douglas predicts precipitation one standard deviation above normal. "That's a big anomaly," he said.
Moving south into Oregon, Douglas predicts drier conditions, through California and into the Southwest and the Plains.
"It's a very discouraging forecast for wheat production in the United States in those portions," he said.
Douglas said this winter likely most resembles the winters of 2008-2009, 2013-2014 and 2017-2018.
The coldest weather in the U.S. are about 5 degrees lower than normal, from Montana to Minneapolis, Minn.
"That's a very healthy cold winter," he said.
Wheat production areas in the Pacific Northwest will be 2 to 2.5 degrees lower than normal.
A strong ridge in the Pacific Ocean will poke up into the Alaska Panhandle, moving a trough in Canada further south, Douglas said. Snow cover through Montana into the Dakotas will reflect the sunlight.
"Those areas will act like an icebox and any cold wave that comes through is going to be protected by the snow underneath it," he said. "That helps you get the cold further south."
In late spring, La Nina will fade into El Nino. Warm water pools in the northern Pacific and Atlantic oceans, a residual result of three years of La Nina, will take a while to shift location and intensity.
That means dry conditions will likely continue in the Midwest and Plains.
"The winter wheat that had a dry end to the summer had a hard time getting planted, then goes along and gets into a winter that's dry with occasional cold outbreaks, which suggests winterkill problems," Douglas said. "Then we get to the spring, it still stays cool, but it's dry."
Douglas predicted a "very warm" summer for the Pacific Northwest on the coast, Seattle to Portland, and warmer than normal in the interior.
"Precip-wise, it's very dry," he said.
Douglas expects another "double whammy" for the Midwest, with delayed planting in the summer due to moisture from monsoons to the south, and increased risk of early frost, characteristic of El Nino years.
Douglas said it's unclear whether the El Nino will last for a year to 18 months, or multiple years, which could have repercussions for drought outside the Pacific Northwest, throughout California and the rest of the U.S.
Douglas will deliver his annual forecast to Northwest farmers again during the Spokane Ag Show in February.
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com