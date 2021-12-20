About 88% of the claims filed so far in the Clark Fork-Pend Oreille River Basin Adjudication are for domestic or stock water rights, said Craig Saxton, the Idaho Department of Water Resources adjudication section manager.
“I expect the trend to continue where the majority of the water right filings are going to be for those domestic and stock water uses,” he said.
The department is mailing adjudication notices to the estimated 25,000-plus property owners in the region. It aims to finish the mailings by the end of 2022.
The process is expected to take about 10 years depending on how many claims are filed.
Individual water users supplied by a city, irrigation district or utility are not required to file a claim. Those distributors are responsible for the water right.
Filing a claim could prove important as the population grows. The state’s water-rights law prioritizes older uses over newer ones when the supply falls short of the overall need.
“The benefit to filing is to confirm and secure the priority date of your water right,” Saxton said. “There has been a lot of development in all of Idaho, and there could be a definite advantage for the individual water user to have their water right adjudicated, and to secure their priority date.”
He said the department is receiving claims from owners in areas to which it has not yet sent notices, which it welcomes.
The department has started reviewing some claims but is spending most of its time helping landowners file claims, Saxton said.
The department will likely first review claims in the area that includes the Priest River drainage, followed by the Clark Fork River and Lake Pend Oreille areas.
The department is mailing notices to all property owners in the basins because the location of many existing water uses is not known.
It has records of about 2,700 water rights in the drainages and expects up to 9,000 claims to be filed.
“Most of the customers we’ve worked with have been very supportive of the process, and helpful,” Saxton said.
A state district court June 15 commenced the adjudication. It enables existing water users to claim quantities and priority dates for their water rights, which Water Resources verifies, and have them recognized by court decree.
