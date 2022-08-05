SISTERS, Ore. — Cheers and claps rippled through a crowd of farmers, district managers, and public officials when Marc Thalacker, executive director of the Three Sisters Irrigation District, announced that the first steelhead made its way to Sisters last year.

Thalacker said that the fish was eaten by a bald eagle shortly after making its way up the flowing Whychus Creek.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you