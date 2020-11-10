The Columbia Basin Development League make its voice for continued development of the Columbia Basin Project even louder in the coming year.
"We have to. We need to," league executive director Vicky Scharlau said Nov. 5 during the organization's annual meeting, held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Our task next year is to step it up."
The Columbia Basin Project serves about 671,000 acres in east central Washington. The project supplies water for irrigation, electricity, recreation, cities, industries, navigation and fish.
The league supports furthering the interests of the federal project and its stakeholders. It communicates regularly with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, legislators, federal and state officials and agencies and irrigation districts.
The league hired a firm in 2019 to survey stakeholders.
The survey uncovered a "huge need" for the league to be "an even louder voice than it already is," and focus on grassroots, Scharlau said.
The firm recommended messaging tailored to smaller geographic regions throughout the project, through advertising and local print publications, establishing a broader list of contacts and providing general information about the project. Messages need to be developed that matter to local communities, Scharlau said.
"People are forgetting what the project is really about," she said. "They're forgetting the value of irrigation and surface water. And, frankly, sometimes they're not even forgetting that — they're not even aware that they live on top of the nation's largest irrigation project."
Such efforts will be a "heavy lift financially," she said.
In 2020, the league is projected to have an income of $191,000, with matching expenses, said Orman Johnson, league treasurer.
In 2019, the income was $214,000 and expenses were $233,000 due to the cost of the task force on engagement and the survey, he said.
The league worked this year to increase communications with local elected officials, including mayors, port districts and city administrations, Scharlau said. They advocated for the Odessa Groundwater Replacement program and for bills for maintenance on the federal project.
"There's components of the project that are 70 years old, and so regular ... upkeep is important," Scharlau said. "Us reminding those policy makers that represent our interest is in our best interest, because it's in their best interest."
Scharlau said the league will continue to fight for funding for the project, to maintain the sustainability of the communities in the Odessa groundwater region.
Because of the league's continued push, the state invested $120 million and the federal government $48 million to expand the East Low Canal, improve features for the groundwater replacement program and design and construct delivery systems to replace 70,000 acres of deep-well irrigation with surface water from the Columbia River.
"We can actually see progress now," Scharlau said. "There's 4,400 acres of lands within the Odessa (subarea) that now have surface water."
Another 8,500 acres will get surface water this spring, she said.