Farmers in the Odessa Subarea hope to make their case directly to the Biden administration for more federal funding to bring Columbia River water to farmland.
They are waiting to see who President-elect Joe Biden might select to lead the U.S. Department of the Interior and what changes may come at the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, said Mike Schwisow, the Columbia Basin Development League director of government affairs.
"We're hopeful we will have an opportunity to meet with those people face to face," Schwisow told the Capital Press. "We're eager for the COVID situation to be resolved so we can go back and make our case."
The league supports the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's Columbia Basin Project.
Ideally, the federal government would match the funding provided by the state for the Odessa Groundwater Replacement Program, Schwisow said. The state has put in close to $120 million. That would still leave a share for landowners to pay, but it would be more of an "even split" between all the parties, Schwisow said.
With all the pressure from parties seeking federal funding, Schwisow thinks it's more realistic to expect a higher level of federal funding than in the past. The best opportunity would be under some sort of stimulus program to restore the economy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
During the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, the project qualified for $38 million for the Weber-Siphon complex.
"If there is a major stimulus program, I think that's the best opportunity for this project to make a major jump ahead," Schwisow said. "The studies have been done, this project is ready to go and could get into immediate construction on a number of the distribution systems."
Schwisow said he hopes the Biden administration will increase federal support for the project.
"Unfortunately, during the Trump administration, we haven't seen major increases in appropriations of federal funds backing the program," he said.
Michele Kiesz, Ritvzille, Wash., farmer and a member of the Odessa Groundwater Replacement Program financial steering committee, said she hopes for full support from the Biden administration.
She credits the Trump administration for providing access to the key offices with whom organizers needed to communicate.
Trump recently signed an executive order to solidify his water infrastructure subcabinet. Kiesz and Dye have communicated with members of the subcabinet, which includes secretaries of the Interior, the Environmental Protection Agency, Agriculture, Commerce, Energy and the Army.
Kiesz said she hopes the subcabinet will continue, noting that it boosts communication between the agencies.
Congress is working on appropriations for the 2021 fiscal year. They're operating under a continuing resolution that expires Dec. 11, Schwisow said.
The Senate released 12 appropriations bills the week of Dec. 9. They included an increase of the Trump administration's recommended appropriations for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation by $570 million, directing funds be spread across various programs, without identifying specific places for the funds.
As the funds are programmed, groundwater replacement program could receive more funding, Schwisow said.
"It's been a long grind to get the federal government engaged in this program," Schwisow said. "All you can do is continue to make your case and look for every opportunity possible."