SUN VALLEY, Idaho — Healthy forests mean healthy watersheds, but there are several challenges to both in central Arizona, where wildfires have scorched nearly 2.9 million acres since 2000.
The Salt River Project, which is the largest supplier of water to the Phoenix metropolitan area, relies on a 13,000 square-mile watershed stretching from the Grand Canyon to the New Mexico border.
It depends on snowfall and snowmelt to feed the reservoirs it manages to deliver 750,000 acre-feet of water annually to cities, urban areas and agriculture — and it takes a lot of land to support the watershed, said Bruce Hallin, director of water supply for the project.
The project includes two watersheds, the Verde and the Salt, and more than 90% of the lands in the Salt watershed are federal lands.
But that land is threatened by an astronomical increase in the size and intensity of wildfires, he said during the Idaho Water Users Association Water Law & Resource Issues Seminar on Tuesday.
Drought and drier forests are driving the wildfires, but there are other factors as well. The state no longer has a forest products industry to thin forests, and has an aggressive fire suppression policy. That means forests are overgrown, with more than 1,000 trees per acre in some areas, he said.
“The end result is you have too much fuel load,” he said.
The fires are unmanageable — too big and too difficult to fight, he said.
“These fires are devastating to everything involved,” he said.
That includes the water supply, water quality, power generation, wildlife, habitat, rural communities and recreation and tourism, he said.
“There’s nothing that doesn’t suffer from these high-intensity fires,” he said.
The region has avoided a major catastrophic fire this year, but the unusual monsoon season caused more runoff in the last six weeks than all last winter, he said.
Wildfire and flooding lead to capacity loss in reservoirs due to added sedimentation. They also damage infrastructure at water and power facilities and degrade water quality, he said.
Salt River Project is investing in forest restoration to ensure a healthy watershed, but there are challenges, he said.
One is a lack of experience and expertise at the Forest Service. Plans have been approved for forest restoration on more than 5,000 acres, but the agency isn’t moving things along, he said.
“The Forest Service is focusing on fighting fires, not restoring forests,” he said.
The agency also borrows money from its forest restoration budget to fight those fires, he said.
Officials from Salt River Project are constantly reminding the federal government of its responsibility to protect forest lands, he said.
Another challenge is the low value of forest products. The forest industry left after harvesting the large trees and what’s left are smaller trees affected by disease and insect infestation, he said.
The Salt River Project is working to move forest restoration projects along and attract the forest industry. It’s creating partnerships for forest health and project funding and is addressing federal policy and regulatory impediments, he said.