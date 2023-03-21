A pair of bills criticized for seeking drastic changes to Oregon water law have failed to survive the first deadline of this year’s legislative session.
Senate Bill 710, which would have imposed stricter standards for shutting down irrigation wells, and Senate Bill 713, which would have eased limits on collecting rainwater, have both died in committee.
Neither piece of legislation was scheduled for a committee vote by the March 17 deadline and thus cannot move forward this year.
Both bills came under fire for dialing back the authority of the state’s Water Resources Department.
Supporters of SB 710 claimed that OWRD can unfairly “regulate off” groundwater irrigators within a certain distance from surface water based entirely on broad hydrological models.
The bill would instead require the agency to rely on site-specific data to shut down pumping from an irrigation well.
In light of the serious financial effects on farmers and ranchers, regulators should have to prove that a particular well is having adverse impacts before shutting it down, according to SB 710’s supporters.
The OWRD said that site-specific data is currently considered within the context of all that’s known about a basin’s hydrology, which has been challenged and affirmed in state court.
Opponents of SB 710 argued that it would elevate site-specific data above all other information and ignore the complex interactions between surface and ground waters.
While SB 710 would have set a higher burden of proof for OWRD, SB 713 would have expanded the circumstances in which rain and snow could be collected without a water rights permit from the agency.
The exemption currently only applies to the precipitation that falls on an “artificial impervious surface,” such as a roof.
Under SB 713, rain and melting snow “diffused over the surface of the ground” could be collected as long as the water hadn’t yet flowed into a defined channel.
Proponents said the bill would increase water storage across the state without requiring investment in large new reservoirs, which often face prohibitively high costs and regulatory burdens.
For example, farmers could create “contour ditches” that capture water flowing down a slope, storing it in numerous small ponds to compensate for the decline in snowpack levels, according to supporters.
Opponents of SB 713 said the change would undermine the “first in time, first in right” doctrine of Western water law, since large-scale water collection would reduce downstream flows to the detriment of senior water rights holders.
Both bills received a public hearing last month but the Senate Natural Resources Committee didn’t take action or schedule a work session on either, which means they’ll no longer be considered by lawmakers.
However, another bill that’s courted controversy for altering state water law has been scheduled for a work session, sparing it from the March 17 legislative deadline.
Under Senate Bill 718, farmers and ranchers wouldn’t risk forfeiting their water rights if they didn’t irrigate during a drought.
Water rights must be used at least once every five years to avoid cancellation, but the bill would create an exemption for years in which a county suffers from a government-declared drought.
Supporters of SB 718 claim the change would prevent unnecessary or ineffective irrigation when water is scarce simply to preserve water rights.
However, environmental advocates say the bill is too sweeping and would provide “blanket protection” to irrigators even if they have sufficient water supplies.
Opponents also claim that drought occurs often enough in some areas as to protect unused water rights from forfeiture nearly every year.
A less controversial proposal related to “split season” water rights leasing has also made headway in the Legislature recently.
Farmers are allowed to split the season between irrigation and leasing their water rights for in-stream uses under a statute that expires in 2024.
House Bill 3164 would make that law permanent, which is supported by most agricultural and environmental groups, though at least one irrigation group would prefer the sunset to be extended rather than eliminated.
The bill was approved by the House 54-3 on March 16 and will now be considered by the Senate Natural Resources Committee.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.