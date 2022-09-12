A Central Oregon irrigation project cannot seek key water grant funding this year due to a regulatory barrier that critics say is unnecessary and counterproductive.
Unless an alternative funding source is found, the project faces delays that threaten to disrupt its complex, multi-year schedule for replacing open canals with pipelines, said Steven Johnson, manager of the Arnold Irrigation District near Bend, Ore.
“It makes it really problematic to be able to plan for the future,” he said.
The Arnold Irrigation District’s proposal, which intends to conserve water while helping threatened Oregon spotted frogs, is the third to be disqualified by the bureaucratic requirement.
The repeated problems encountered by irrigation districts indicate the grant requirement is impeding water efficiency upgrades and should be revised, said April Snell, executive director of the Oregon Water Resources Congress, which represents irrigation districts.
“It should not be something that prevents them from achieving those water conservation benefits,” she said.
The regulation disqualifies irrigation districts from state water grant funding if they fail to update their “agricultural water management and conservation plans,” or Ag WMCPs.
However, that requirement only applies to irrigation districts that wrote such plans in the first place, while those that have never developed a plan are still eligible, she said.
In effect, the requirement penalizes irrigation districts that voluntarily develop water conservation plans, Snell said.
“If a district ever submitted one to the state, they’re going to have to forever update that,” she said. “It’s a huge disincentive to do an Ag WMCP.”
While state law requires city governments to develop similar water conservation plans, the process is voluntary for irrigation districts, she said. Some elect to create the plans to unlock access to other tools and programs.
The plans are considered current for 5-10 years, depending on the type of irrigation district, Snell said.
Updating a plan requires hiring an engineer and undergoing a public comment process, which is expensive and time-consuming for cash-strapped irrigation districts, she said.
“Many of our districts don’t feel like anything has changed since the last time they did it,” Snell said.
Postponing a project to update the plan can entail serious risks, she said.
Oregon’s water supply grants are often used as matching funds for federal financial assistance, on which the clock can eventually run out, Snell said.
Another danger is the rising price of construction materials, she said.
“The longer the project gets delayed, the cost of the project goes up,” Snell said. “If it gets too large, it makes the project unfeasible. The delays can potentially kill the project or force the district to start all over again.”
Work on the Arnold Irrigation district’s canals can only occur in the off-season, when water isn’t flowing through them, so the construction window is narrow, said Johnson.
By the time he irrigation district updated the document, the grant application deadline had passed, he said. The state’s Water Resources Department refused to offer a second application period.
“There was no legal barrier, it was primarily administrative,” Johnson said.
By piping canals, the project would help farmers extend their water supplies and irrigation seasons, Johnson said.
The project is also part of a complex strategy involving several irrigation districts to help threatened Oregon spotted frogs. By leaving more water left in-stream, they intend to improve habitat for the species.
“It helps the riparian areas where amphibians are going to live and breed,” Johnson said.
According to the Oregon Water Resources Department, the grant program offers a “fair and equitable process” and thus “post a deadline with sufficient notice for others to apply.”
The grant review process takes about six months, which would mean that funding wouldn’t be available until next spring even with a second application period in 2022, the agency said in an email.
Due to “other priorities directed by the Oregon Legislature,” the agency also lacks the staff capacity to administer another application period, the agency said.
