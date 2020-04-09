Idaho fish farmers have lost a big market segment as COVID-19 concerns continue to ripple through the economy.
“A majority of product goes to restaurant sales, and because restaurants have been shuttered, we don’t have sales,” said Linda Lemmon, executive secretary of the Idaho Aquaculture Association.
The Idaho State Department of Agriculture says aquaculture ranks as the state’s third-largest food-animal industry and employs about 800 people including workers in support industries. The state is the top U.S. commercial producer of rainbow trout.
Feed is the fish farmer’s highest expense, followed by labor, Lemmon said. “If we can’t sell fish, we can’t buy feed. If we can’t buy feed, we can’t raise fish.”
About 60% of seafood, a category that includes commercial rainbow trout, goes to restaurants, said Leo Ray, who owns Fish Breeders of Idaho and Fish Processors of Idaho in the state’s south-central region. About 30% of his companies’ revenue is from restaurants, the rest is from grocers, including a nationwide natural-foods chain.
His companies’ cash flow fell 30% to 40% on COVID-19 impacts, he said April 8, including lost sales to restaurants and a drop in distributors that supply them.
Ray said sales to the national chain have been “fairly stable” and “the other supermarkets I supply have been erratic; they don’t know how much they’re going to use week to week.”
At retail, fish is a relatively expensive protein that many people do not know how to prepare, he said. The higher temperature at which most home refrigerators is set limits shelf life. Fish can last if frozen properly.
“What I have heard is at first, when all the restaurants closed, people grabbed hamburgers and hot dogs,” Ray said. “Then, after they were in the house for two weeks, they got bored and ended up cooking. It has been very erratic. The distributor doesn’t know what is going to happen and what to order.”
Despite the retail segment’s ups and downs, “I am very fortunate to have that,” he said. “Other processors are mainly (supplying) restaurants, and that is way down.”
Lemmon is processing manager for Hagerman-based Blind Canyon Aqua Ranch, which raises rainbow trout that it sells to Riverence Holdings LLC, the area’s biggest processor after recently acquiring Clear Springs Foods Inc.
The restaurant-driven lack of shipment volume stresses Blind Canyon’s systems as well as its revenues. The company does not look to lay off employees, “because it’s significant work to keep fish alive,” she said. “It takes a year to raise a fish.”
Blind Canyon buys eggs every six to eight weeks, hatches them at its indoor facility and starts growing them in ponds; they move farther from the spring as they mature.
“You can only stock so many fish in a pond, so you have to move fish,” Lemmon said.
Sale of market-sized fish — typically harvested weekly — frees capacity.
“The market has pretty much collapsed,” Twin Falls-based University of Idaho Extension Aquaculture Educator Gary Fornshell said. “So for some people, they are not selling any fish at all, and for others, the amount of fish they are selling has decreased considerably. You’ve still got these fish on your farm and you’ve got to take care of them."
Most farms, he said, are putting fish on a maintenance diet.
Fornshell said feeding fish so they maintain weight, instead of growing, reduces cost but increases “holding risk,” or the likelihood of harm or decline over time.