The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District will start lowering the Lucky Peak Reservoir’s pool July 23 to meet the region's irrigation demand.
The drawdown of the reservoir east of Boise is earlier than usual due to the hot, dry weather and below-normal runoff.
The Corps of Engineers said the reservoir would reach its normal winter pool elevation of about 2,950 feet by mid-September, depending on irrigation demand and precipitation.
Lucky Peak, Anderson Ranch and Arrowrock reservoirs comprise the Boise River system that was at 59% of storage capacity July 14. The Corps, which owns Lucky Peak Dam, said it expects below-normal carryover of water in the reservoirs following irrigation season.
U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Columbia-Pacific Northwest spokeswoman Michael Coffey told Capital Press that current irrigation demand is high for the time of year. Lucky Peak’s pool was lowered Aug. 17, 2020, and Aug. 18, 2019, she said.
Reclamation owns the Anderson Ranch and Arrowrock dams upstream.