The Farmers Almanac calls for a mild, dry winter in the Pacific Northwest.
Not so fast, said Eric Snodgrass, principal atmospheric scientist for Nutrien Ag Solutions in Champaign, Ill.
At least three cold and wet weather systems are heading toward the Northwest from Alaska and Canada in the next 10 days, Snodgrass said.
Snow could accumulate in the Cascade and Rocky mountains, which Snodgrass hopes will continue.
"The more precipitation we can pile up in the mountains, the better our situation is going to be for going into the 2021 growing season," Snodgrass said.
Snodgrass expects the pattern to continue through Thanksgiving and into December, with temperatures that are average to lower.
La Nina — a complex weather pattern that results from lower ocean surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean — will likely be moderate strength through the winter, Snodgrass said.
He compared this winter to the winters of 1998-1999, 2005-2006, 2007-2008, 2010-2011 and 2016-2017. Cold air came from the northwest, resulting in more precipitation, he said.
NOAA's winter outlook also favors a colder northern tier of the U.S., with above-average precipitation.
"Our highest probability is going to be toward a cooler and wetter winter," he said.
Snodgrass delivered predictions about the coming winter, and beyond, during the Nov. 6 Northwest Farm Credit Services virtual ag outlook conference .