The Leadership Idaho Agriculture Congressional Aides Fact Finding Tour will be Aug. 9-13 in the state’s south-central region.
The 2020 tour was canceled on COVID-19 concerns. The 2019 tour was in southwest Idaho. It is planned for eastern Idaho in 2022.
Tours were held annually from 1975 to 2005 and drew 197 participants combined.
Leadership Idaho Agriculture Executive Director Rick Waitley said the tours proved valuable in showing Idaho agriculture to congressional staffers and maintaining long-term relationships. Many congressional aides who participated ultimately stayed in the Washington, D.C., area to work on congressional committees or in key positions in agencies important to agriculture, he said.
“And it’s a great opportunity for LIA graduates to use skills developed in the program,” he said. The organization focuses on leadership development.
Tour Committee Chairman Brad Griff was instrumental in re-starting the tour in 2019. He worked as an agriculture and natural resources adviser for former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador, R-Idaho, until starting as executive director of the Idaho Sugarbeet Growers Association in January 2019.
He said the tours weren’t held after the House Ethics Committee changed its rules in the 2000s. But LIA as a nonprofit 501(c)(3) foundation can coordinate and host congressional staffers, and pay their expenses, as long as rules are followed. Most of each day must be spent in educational events or presentations, for example.
“The whole idea of the tour is to connect the congressional staffers with the farmers and ranchers on the ground,” Griff said. Ideally, when they consider policies or budgets, “they remember the faces and the stories of the people they met.”
Thirteen congressional aides had committed to participate as of July 19, he said. Eight attended in 2019. Sustainability, agricultural technology, water supply and delivery, Roundup-ready crops and the use of cover crops and no-till strategies for soil health are among this year’s themes.
Scheduled stops include a feedlot and two farms as well as a dairy, mill, solar-powered potato storage facility, canal improvement site, settling ponds for water quality, the Kimberly USDA Agricultural Research Service station, Murtaugh Lake and Milner Dam. An aquaculture-themed bus tour is planned for the Hagerman area.