The public will soon have a chance to comment on negotiations between the U.S. and Canada aimed at modernizing the Columbia River Treaty.
The online listening session will start at 5 p.m. Pacific time April 19.
The U.S. Department of State, Bonneville Power Administration, Army Corps of Engineers, Department of the Interior and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will take part.
The treaty focuses on coordinated power operations and flood risk management between the U.S. and Canada.
Current flood risk management provisions change next year. That is also the earliest date the treaty can be terminated, provided that either Canada or the U.S. provides 10 years’ written notice, according to the State Department.
Key U.S. objectives include continued management of flood risk, ensuring a reliable and economic power supply and improving the river's ecosystem.
The negotiations began in May 2018.
The meeting will follow the 16th round of negotiations to modernize the treaty.
The next negotiation session will be May 16–17 in British Columbia, Canada.
Field Reporter, Spokane
